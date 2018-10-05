Unidentified Men Allegedly Enter UP School, Harass Teacher

Some of the men were in an inebriated condition. They entered the primary school and started misbehaving with a teacher.

Cities | | Updated: October 05, 2018 16:49 IST
The accused also reportedly tore off the school register and fled the spot (Representational)

Badaun (UP): 

An FIR was registered Friday against unidentified persons for allegedly entering a state-run school in Dataganj area and harassing a female teacher, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the teacher, some 10-12 men, some of whom were in an inebriated condition, entered the primary school and started misbehaving with her. She later closed the classroom door and locked her inside.

The accused also reportedly tore off the school register and fled the spot, Additional SP Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said.

The matter is being probed, he said.

