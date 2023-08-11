Udaipur Man Dies By Suicide. Facebook Note Blames Wife And Girlfriend

In a Facebook post, he blaming his wife Kaushalya and his girlfriend Binsi. (Representational)

A 45-year-old man shot himself dead in Rajasthan's Udaipur district after posting a note on social media in which he held both his wife and a woman he was in a relationship with responsible for it, police said.

Bharat Mishra, a local journalist, died by suicide at his girlfriend Binsi Parera's residence in the Goverdhanvilas police station area late on Thursday evening, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

According to the police, Bharat Mishra had a heated argument with Ms Parera over the phone in the afternoon. He then died by suicide the same evening.

He shared a note on Facebook blaming his wife Kaushalya and his girlfriend Binsi for creating chaos in his life and held both women responsible for his death, the police said.

SHO Ajay Singh said the body will be handed over to Bharat Mishra's family members later in the day after a forensic examination.



Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)