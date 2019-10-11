Two Sisters Stabbed In Rajasthan's Nagaur, 1 dead

Two persons have been detained, a police official told PTI.

A 16-year-old girl was killed and her sister critically injured on Friday when they were stabbed by at least two persons in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said.

While Vimla died on the spot, her elder sister Mamta (18) was admitted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, a police official said.

The incident took place when the sisters were going to their farm, the police official added. Another police official said that two persons have been detained in connection with the incident and different teams formed to nab the other accused.

The body of the victim was sent for post-mortem while Mamta was referred to SMS hospital here in a serious condition, police said.

