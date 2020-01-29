2 Teens Allegedly Abducted, Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

The girls, aged 16 and 17, were allegedly abducted on Saturday (Representational)

Two girls were allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.

The girls, aged 16 and 17, were allegedly abducted by Asif and Chunnu Qureshi of the same village on Saturday. Another accused, identified as Suraj Chauhan, helped them in confining the girls to an unknown place where they allegedly raped the minors, a senior police officer Sanjay Yadav said.

On the complaint of the mother of one of the girls, a case was registered on Tuesday, the officer said, adding both the teenagers were rescued on Wednesday and sent for medical examination.

The three accused have been arrested, the police official said, adding the matter is being probed.