2 Teens Allegedly Abducted, Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Based on the complaint by the mother of one of the girls, a case was registered and the two were rescued and sent for medical examination, cops said.

2 Teens Allegedly Abducted, Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

The girls, aged 16 and 17, were allegedly abducted on Saturday (Representational)

Ballia, Uttar Pradesh:

Two girls were allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.

The girls, aged 16 and 17, were allegedly abducted by Asif and Chunnu Qureshi of the same village on Saturday. Another accused, identified as Suraj Chauhan, helped them in confining the girls to an unknown place where they allegedly raped the minors, a senior police officer Sanjay Yadav said.

On the complaint of the mother of one of the girls, a case was registered on Tuesday, the officer said, adding both the teenagers were rescued on Wednesday and sent for medical examination.

The three accused have been arrested, the police official said, adding the matter is being probed.

Comments
gang rape in UPCrime Against Minorsuttar pradesh police

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News