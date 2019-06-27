Two Men Force Teen To Drink Spiked Juice, Rape Her In Rajasthan: Police

The girl informed her father of the incident, who then registered an FIR on Wednesday. (Representational)

Two men allegedly kidnapped and raped a 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bundi district, the police said today. The incident took place on Saturday and the FIR on the basis of the girl's complaint was registered on Wednesday, they said.

The girl was waiting at a bus stand to travel to her aunt's house near Nainwa town on Saturday evening when the two men from her village offered her a laced juice and after consuming it, she felt dizzy, Nainwa Station House Officer (SHO) Lakhan Lal said.

The girl in her complaint alleged that the accused, Arvind Daroga and Rajkumar Mali, insisted her to drink the juice despite her repeated refusals. She said that when she became unsteady after consuming the beverage, the accused, on the pretext of helping her, took her to an isolated place near a crematorium, near Dugari village, where they raped her, the police said.

The accused also recorded the act and threatened to circulate the video on social media websites if she complained to anyone, he said.

She was dropped near a police station in Nainwa town on Sunday night, Mr Lal said.

The girl informed her father of the incident, who then registered an FIR on Wednesday, the police said.

A medical examination has been carried out and the girl's statement under section 164 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before the magistrate is yet to be recorded, the police added.

A case under IPC sections 363 (kidnap) and 376-D (rape) has been registered against the accused who are on the run, the officer said, adding that efforts are underway to arrest them.

