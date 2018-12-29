Two Killed, 40 Injured In Road Accident In Bengal

One person died on the spot and another person at the hospital. (Representational)

Two persons were killed and 40 others injured after one vehicle rammed into an electric pole and another hit it from behind on National Highway 34 in Malda district, the police said today.

The incident happened on Friday night under the jurisdiction of Gazole police station, when three pick-up vans, each of them carrying 30 persons, were returning to Govindpur village from a crematorium.

The first vehicle lost control and hit an electric pole following which the second vehicle rammed into it, the police officer said.

While one person died on the spot, another person succumbed to his injuries at Malda Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

The other injured were being treated at the same hospital, he added.