Two people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car on Miranpur road today, the police said.

Six occupants of the car were also injured after it collided with a tree after hitting the motorcycle, they said.

Those dead were identified as Yogesh (27) and Rajender (25). The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital, the police said.