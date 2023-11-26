Construction CEO And His Two Children Killed In Car Accident While Travelling For Thanksgiving In US

Mr Muckleroy's wife Lauren survived and was airlifted to an Austin hospital

Zach Muckleroy, CEO of Muckleroy and Falls Construction Company and his two children 12-year-old Judson and 9-year-old Lindsey died in a tragic car crash on Wednesday. They were killed while travelling to visit family in Texas for Thanksgiving, reported New York Post.

Muckleroy and Falls Construction confirmed the sudden and tragic accident on Facebook.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic passing of our beloved CEO, Zach Muckleroy, and his two children, Judson and Lindsay.

Zach had a charisma about him and the uncanny ability to light up any room he walked into. He had a charitable heart that made lasting impacts on the Fort Worth Community. He treasured his family and was a proud alumni of TCU," a statement read.

See the post here:



Mr Muckleroy's wife Lauren survived and was airlifted to an Austin hospital in critical condition.

According to a Fox News report, hundreds of people attended a vigil held for the three at the University Christian Church in Fort Worth on Friday night.

It was reported that the three-car crash took place in Blanco County near Johnson City off Highway 281. Four of the six people involved died. The name of the fourth victim has not yet been released.

