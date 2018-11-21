Two Held For Running Fake Packers And Movers Firm, Duping People In Noida

The packers and movers got their fake company listed on online search portal JustDial. (Representative)

Two people were arrested in Noida for allegedly duping people through a fake logistics company, days after a software engineer complained that the packers and movers he had hired disappeared with his belongings, the police said.

The accused, identified as Rajesh alias Nihal Singh and Rajkumar, also fraudulently got their company listed on online search portal JustDial.

The two were arrested on Tuesday, after the software engineer approached the police alleging fraud and blackmail by Rose Packers and Movers.

"The complainant was told by the packers and movers that his household items worth over Rs 10 lakh would be delivered in Pune on October 28, four days after the pick up. But even after 20 days, they did not deliver it," a police official said.

The complainant also claimed that when he contacted the driver of the truck in which his items were being transported, he demanded extra money and threatened to destroy the items if he did not pay up.

Rajesh and Rajkumar have been booked under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

"The accused used their links in JustDial to get their phone number listed on the portal. They also used the cover of another popular packers and movers service to appear as professional service providers. After collecting the items, they would blackmail people to cough up more money," the official said.

The two have been remanded in judicial custody, the police said.