Techie Relocated From Noida To Pune. Then Movers And Packers Nightmare

The techie alleged that he was blackmailed by the driver of a movers and packers firm. (Representational)

For a techie from Noida, relocating to Pune turned out to be no less than a nightmare. The movers and packers that he had hired allegedly disappeared with his belongings, worth over Rs 12 lakh.

The 31-year-old IT professional waited for over two weeks for his household items to reach Pune and only recently approached police in both Pune as well as Noida, seeking a probe into the matter. The man alleged that he had looked up the service on a search engine and later got a phone call from the firm which offered to do the job for Rs 61,000.

"All household items including furniture and electronics and also my certificates and documents were loaded on the truck. It left on October 24 and was scheduled to reach Pune on October 28. My family and I had reached and waited for our belongings to arrive. It was only after waiting till November 2 that we approached the police," he told news agency PTI. He also alleged that in the driver of the truck had threatened to "destroy all the stuff" because the owners of the firm had not paid him. He demanded Rs. 30,000 from the techie.

However, when the matter was probed, it turned out that both the driver and the owner of the packers and movers were the same person, a police officer said. "He kept switching phone numbers in order to bluff the customer and had been absconding since the matter was brought to us," Superintendent of Police, Noida City, Sudha Singh said.

He has finally received his belongings.