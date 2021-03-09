Two Friends Missing For 2 Days Found Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao: Cops

Unnao, Kanpur Police had launched separate probes to find the two men, cops said (Representational)

Two men from Kanpur, who were missing for the last two days, were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district today, the police said.

Unnao and Kanpur Police had launched separate investigations to solve the "death mystery", a senior official said.

The two men, who were friends, have been identified as Sandeep Pal (27) and Abhilash Shukla (26). Both are residents of Kanpur's Chakeri area.

Kanpur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Preetinder Singh said the two men had gone to a salon and were missing since then.

Their families began searching for them when they did not return home and also informed the Chakeri police, the DIG said.

The police had also launched a massive hunt for them after registering a missing person's complaint, the DIG said.

On Tuesday, Abhislash Shukla and Sandeep Pal were found lying at Unnao's Chandan ghat and their bike, clothes and other belongings were recovered, the DIG said.

An autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death and a probe will be done accordingly, the DIG asserted.