Two Cops Dismissed, 12 Transferred For Failing Dope Test

An assistant sub-inspector and constable have been dismissed from service while 12 others transferred to Tarn Taran police lines on Friday for failing a dope test, a senior police official said.

Tarn Taran Superintendent of Police Jagjit Singh Walia said after the tests were done on 23 policemen at the Amritsar civil hospital, 14 of them failed it.

Earlier, the same policemen underwent tests at the Tarn Taran civil hospital where all of them were cleared with negative results.

On Tuesday, Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal constituted a team headed by IAS officer Sandeep Kumar to conduct a probe against the doctors for preparing the concocted reports.

The matter was then brought to the notice of Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya who forwarded the matter to the district administration to take appropriate steps in the case.

