Two Arrested For Kidnapping, Beating Up Youngster In Rajasthan: Police

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered, the police said. (Representational)

Two men were arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly beating a youngster on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone, the police said.

"The video, in which Mohammad Khan is seen being beaten up by two men, seems to be a month old. The two accused have been arrested," Sharad Chaudhary, Barmer Superintendent of Police, said.

The youngster was kidnapped and locked in a hotel on charges of theft, according to the complaint filed by the victim's brother.

He was forced to drink liquor, petrol was poured on his genitals and Rs 4,800 was taken from his pocket, the victim's brother has alleged.

The identity of the victim, who is said to be a driver by profession, has not been revealed by police.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway.