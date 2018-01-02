Tribal Woman Hangs Herself After Being Raped In Madhya Pradesh

A 19-year-old tribal woman committed suicide in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh after she was raped by two persons last night, police said.The woman's body was found hanging from the ceiling of her house at village Bodal Pathar, about 40 km from the district headquarters, in the morning, said Saikheda police station in-charge K R Silale.The woman left a suicide note in which she named two men who raped her last night, the officer said."We have arrested Baldev Dhurve and Rajesh Kakodiya on the basis of the suicide note," Mr Silale said.Superintendent of Police D R Teniwar said as per the suicide note, the accused raped the woman in a field when she stepped out of her house to relieve herself last night."We have registered a case and are investigating further," he said.