Traffic Curbs In Delhi For Solar Alliance Summit, Know The Roads To Avoid

In view of the International Solar Alliance or ISA Summit to be held in the national capital on March 11 to promote solar energy, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory on restrictions and diversions to take place on certain roads for three consecutive days. The summit, which will be attended heads of states of 23 nations, is being co-hosted by France and India.The movement of vehicles will be restricted from March 10-12. Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Teen Murti roundabout, South Avenue Road, Dara Shikoh Road, Akbar Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, Mother Teresa Crescent Road and Sardar Patel Marg are the areas that have been advised to avoid.The advisory also advises avoiding Panchsheel Marg, San Martin Marg, Kautilya Marg, Tyag Raj Marg, Safdarjung Road, Tughlak Road, etc.Due to the ongoing board exams, students have also been asked to start well in time to avoid delays. Commuters could, however, use Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Matura Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk and Dhaula Kuan roads.The summit has been organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Convention Centre and will be attended by Australia, UAE, Niger, Gabon, Seychelles, Ghana, Rwanda, Fiji, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Besides 23 heads of states, senior country representatives including deputy prime ministers and energy ministries have also confirmed their participation for the summit.The event will be co-hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind and French President Emmanuel Macron and will focus on various aspects of promoting solar energy in 121 countries associated with the ISA like credit mechanism, crowd funding and sharing of technological breakthroughs.