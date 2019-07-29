Tortoise Injured Due To High Tide In Maharashtra, Rescued

An injured tortoise was found in front of Thane Municipal Corporation

Several districts of Maharashtra continue to reel under the impact of heavy rainfall. It has taken a toll on animals too.

This morning, an injured tortoise was found in Kachrali Lake in front of Thane Municipal Corporation. It was identified as a female Indian soft-shell turtle and weighed around 39.5 kg. It got injured after being hit by rocks during high tide.

A team of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rescued the tortoise. They took it to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall today at isolated places in Maharashtra in its everyday bulletin.

The bulletin also said that strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph will prevail over the entire state.

