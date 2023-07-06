'Took 2 Hours To Reach Delhi From Noida': Waterlogging After Rain

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more showers in the region over the next few days.

Light to moderate showers hit Delhi-NCR this morning, lowering the temperature but also causing pain to commuters by leading to waterlogging and long traffic jams. Commuters from Noida reported spending nearly two hours in traffic to get to offices in New Delhi.

Ankit Bose, a resident of Noida Sector 137 in Noida, said, "I left home at 9.15 am and reached my office near Lajpat Nagar in Delhi at 11.15 am. The drive usually takes 45-50 minutes. Parts of Noida were waterlogged and there were jams on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway as well. Traffic was slow-moving nearly everywhere on my route."

Another commuter, from Noida Sector 76, said his car nearly stalled due to heavy waterlogging in the subway near the Botanical Garden Metro station. Waterlogging was also reported near the IIT flyover in Delhi, causing a 2-km traffic jam.

News agency ANI had quoted Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi as saying that officials across departments have been instructed to coordinate and prepare for the monsoon rather than blame each other.

"In the last 15 days, we have held meetings 2-3 times not only with Municipal Corporation of Delhi officers but also inter-departmental. We called officers from the Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Railways and Metro. We discussed all the preparations that should be made. They have been instructed that, instead of blaming each other, it will be better if all the officers coordinate and work to prepare Delhi for monsoon," Ms Oberoi had said.

