To Decide Baby's Name, Maharashtra Couple Organize Voting

Share EMAIL PRINT Mithun and Mansi Bang also invited former BJP MLAs to the "election". Nagpur: A couple in Maharashtra decided to name their baby boy in a unique way. They held an election on June 15, complete with election banners and ballot boxes to decide upon a name.



Friends and relatives of Mithun and Mansi Bang, who belong to Gondiya, participated in voting for a name for their baby, who was born on June 5.



Three names were suggested by family members and relatives and the couple decided to use a ballot paper containing these names.



Incidentally, among those present at the event was former lawmaker Nana Patole, whose resignation from Lok Sabha necessitated a bypoll in Gondiya on May 28.



The "election" was held under the banner of "Balak Naam Chayan Aayog", whose logo bore an uncanny resemblance to that of the Election Commission of India.



Mithun Bang, 34, a garment businessman, told PTI that out of the three suggested names, one had to be finalized.



"Friends and relatives were taken into confidence for finalizing the name through the "ballot box" and we invited Patole, along with the local BJP MLA and a former MLA for the event," Mr Bang said.



On June 15, the "voters" were invited and the "ballot paper" contained the three names. Of the 192 votes, 92 went to the name Yuvaan. That was the name they gave their baby.



Mr Bang said when his first child was born, she was named Bhumi. Asked if a similar"polling" was conducted then, he said, "there was a death in the family and we did not have any ceremony."



