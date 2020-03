The man was killed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday. (Representational)

A 67-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Borda jungle in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

Maruti Nagose was killed while he was collecting bamboo in Mamla Forest Range at around 1:30 pm, said VM Morey, divisional manager of Forest Development Corporation Limited.

