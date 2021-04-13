Tiger Kills Elderly Woman In Maharashtra: Official

The woman went into the jungle to collect firewood, the official said. (Representational)

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a tiger in the jungles of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district today, a forest official said.

Vikrabai Pandurang Khobragade, a resident of Dhamangaon Falls under Govindpur round in Talodi range of Bramhapuri, had ventured into the jungle to collect firewood, when a tiger allegedly attacked and killed her, the official said.

On being alerted, forest officials sent the victim's body for post-mortem after necessary formalities, he said.

An initial relief has been given to the woman's family and the actual compensation will be dispensed on completion of necessary formalities, said NR Praveen, chief conservator of forest, Chandrapur Circle.