Three Labourers Killed, Six Injured In Odisha Stone Quarry Blast

The injured labourers have been shifted to Gunupur hospital, the police said (Representational)

At least three labourers were killed and six others critically injured in a blast at a stone quarry in Odisha's Rayagada district on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the labourers were loading stone chips on a tractor and a sudden blast rocked the quarry, killing three of them instantly, they said.

Six other workers were seriously injured after being hit by boulders and stone pieces, following the blast, they added.

Those killed include two women, the police said.

A police team immediately rushed to the site and shifted the injured labourers to the Gunupur hospital, superintendent of police Saravana Vivek M said.

An investigation has been started to ascertain the circumstances which led to the incident, he said.