3 Boys Drown In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaghara River After Idol Immersion

Police said the rescued boys have been admitted to a community health centre (Representational)

Three boys drowned in the Ghaghara river while taking a bath in Duhabira village of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district following idol immersions, officials said today.

Sikandarpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Annapurna Garg said the incident took place today around 4 pm after a group of six boys had finished immersing idols of Goddess Lakshmi in the river.

"As they were taking a bath, the boys ventured deep into the river. Boatmen were able to save three boys but Bechan, Monu and Roshan lost their lives," the official said, adding that the dead are in the age group of 16-18.

He said the rescued boys have been admitted to a community health centre in Sikandarpur.

