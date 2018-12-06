This Jodhpur Miniature Artist Paints On Lentil In 1 Minute

Vijay Prajapat owns Umaid Heritage art school and teaches Rajasthani miniature art.

Vijay Prajapat, a Jodhpur-based miniature artist who is popularly known as the 'lentil man', has fascinated many by making paintings on a lentil within a minute.



Mr Prajapat owns Umaid Heritage art school and teaches Rajasthani miniature art. He has been doing this for the past 11 years and provides free art supplies and lessons for anyone who wishes to learn the art form.



He said the idea behind running the school was to ensure the art form does not fade away amid transforming times.



Miniature artist's work has attracted people from India and abroad.

"Miniature art is an age-old tradition of Rajasthan and we do not want it to get lost, so we are taking it forward. I teach this art to students from all across the world," he said.



Mr Prajapat's initiative to revive the traditional cultural art form has attracted many people, from India and the world.