This Jodhpur Miniature Artist Paints On Lentil In 1 Minute

Vijay Prajapat, a Jodhpur-based miniature artist as been teaching miniature art for the past 11 years and provides free art supplies and lessons for anyone who wishes to learn the art form.

Cities | | Updated: December 06, 2018 11:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Jodhpur Miniature Artist Paints On Lentil In 1 Minute

Vijay Prajapat owns Umaid Heritage art school and teaches Rajasthani miniature art.


Jodhpur (Rajasthan): 

Vijay Prajapat, a Jodhpur-based miniature artist who is popularly known as the 'lentil man', has fascinated many by making paintings on a lentil within a minute.

Mr Prajapat owns Umaid Heritage art school and teaches Rajasthani miniature art. He has been doing this for the past 11 years and provides free art supplies and lessons for anyone who wishes to learn the art form.

He said the idea behind running the school was to ensure the art form does not fade away amid transforming times.
 

9cbd0cg8

Miniature artist's work has attracted people from India and abroad.

"Miniature art is an age-old tradition of Rajasthan and we do not want it to get lost, so we are taking it forward. I teach this art to students from all across the world," he said.

Mr Prajapat's initiative to revive the traditional cultural art form has attracted many people, from India and the world.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vijay Prajapatjodhpurminiature artist

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionElection 2018Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesBabri MasjidChristian MichelBulandshahr ViolenceFlipkart SaleNokia 8.1

................................ Advertisement ................................