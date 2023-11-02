They Married Against Family's Wishes, Killed 3 Days Later In Tamil Nadu

The couple got married at a local temple on October 30. (Representational)

A young couple was murdered just three days after their wedding in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district. The couple, Mariselvam and Karthiga, got married against the will of the bride's family, said police. However, both of them belonged to the same community.

The police suspects that the bride's family is behind the double murder. A police officer said, "At around 6.45 pm, a gang hacked the couple to death in their rented home."

"We suspect the involvement of the girl's uncle. The investigation is underway," the police officer added.

Mariselvam, 23, who worked for a shipping company and his wife Karthiga got married at a local temple on October 30. The couple had also approached a local all-women police station to formalize their marriage.