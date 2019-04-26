Thane Man Stabs Wife To Death, Assaults Daughter After Argument: Police

The wife of the accused was declared brought dead at the hospital. (Representational)

A 52-year-old man in Thane allegedly killed his wife by stabbing her and assaulted his daughter after an argument, the police said today.

The accused, Mohan Gurunath Mahajan, an auto-rickshaw driver, has been booked for the crime that took place on Thursday night, the police said.

The family lived in Kalyan town of Thane.

According to the police, the couple had been fighting over some differences since the past few years.

Two years ago, the accused abandoned his family and started living separately, the police said.

"On Thursday night, Mahajan came to meet his family. Soon, he entered into argument with his wife Manisha, 45. In a fit of anger, he stabbed her several times with a sharp weapon. He also attacked his 24-year-old daughter before fleeing from the spot," a police officer said.

The two women were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the wife of the accused was declared brought dead, the police added.

The accused, who is yet to be arrested, has been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), the police said.

