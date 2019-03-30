Thane Man Bangs Mother's Head Against Wall, Kills Her Over Argument

Somnath Mitra, 45 was charged with murder of his 70-year-old mother and was arrested: Police

Cities | | Updated: March 30, 2019 22:52 IST
Thane Man Bangs Mother's Head Against Wall, Kills Her Over Argument

The Thane man also allegedly beat-up his 70-tear-old mother.


Thane: 

A man from Bhayander in thane was on Saturday arrested for allegedly beating to death his 70-year-old mother, police said.

Somnath Mitra, 45, a resident of Mandvi Lake area, used to have frequent fights with his mother Roma, senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Bhayander police station said. 

"They had a fight at around 9 am today. The accused banged the 70-year-old's head against the wall, killing her instantly. He has been arrested and charged with murder," Mr Jadhav said. 



