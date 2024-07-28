Thane Man Arrested For Repeatedly Raping Woman, Forcing Her To Abort Pregnancy

The man befriended the 24-year-old victim and raped her several times between February 2022 and January this year on the promise of marriage, the police said.

Thane Man Arrested For Repeatedly Raping Woman, Forcing Her To Abort Pregnancy

Representational Image

Thane:

A 28-year-old man was arrested from Jogeshwari in Mumbai for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly and also forcing her to abort a pregnancy, a Thane police official said on Sunday.

Riyasat Illias Qureshi befriended the 24-year-old victim and raped her several times between February 2022 and January this year on the promise of marriage, the Rabodi police station official said.

"She filed a complaint after the accused, who is a tailor, refused to marry her," he said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.