Thane Man Allegedly Refuses To Take Delivery From Muslim Man, Arrested

The man allegedly refused to take delivery after the agent told his name. (Representational image)

A resident of Kashimira locality in the district has been arrested for allegedly refusing to take delivery from a Muslim person.

Gajanan Chaturvedi was charged under IPC section 295(A) which relates to outraging religious feelings, on Tuesday night, a police official said.

As per the complaint filed by the delivery man, he visited Chaturvedi's house on Tuesday morning to deliver certain goods, said senior inspector Sanjay Hazare.

Chaturvedi asked him his name, and when the man told his name, the former allegedly said he would not accept anything from Muslims.

Further probe is underway, the police official said.