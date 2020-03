A case has been registered against the constable for asking for a bribe (Representational)

A police constable was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding Rs. 1.4 lakh as bribe from a gambling club owner, an official said on Monday.

Constable Prashant Nandakumar Chaturbhuj, 36, was charged under Prevention of Corruption Act after he was held in a trap laid by the ACB, police said.

"A case has been registered against Bhujbal for demanding a bribe of Rs 1.4 lakh from a man for not taking action against his gambling club," the Deputy SP said.