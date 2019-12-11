Teen Arrested For Allegedly Raping 5-Year-Old In UP

The girl's family filed a complaint based on which an FIR has been registered (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was alleged raped by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said today.

The incident took place at a village on Tuesday night. The 14-year-old boy took the girl, who was playing outside her house, to a secluded place and raped her, senior police officer Santosh Kumar said.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in this regard on the complaint of the girl's family members and the accused has been arrested, he said.

The matter is being investigated. The girl has been admitted to the hospital for treatment and her medical report is awaited.