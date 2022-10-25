Teen Among 3 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Rajasthan: Police

Two persons died in a collision between two bikes on Monday.

Three men were killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said today.

Sagarmal Meena (35), a resident of Ratanpura, died after an unidentified vehicle collided with his motorcycle in RIICO area of Mau, SHO (Shrimadhopur) Prakash Kumar said.

In another incident, Raunak Meena (17) and Gyan Chand Meena (24) died in a collision between two bikes on Monday near Holya Ka Bass in the district, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Tuesday, the SHO said.

