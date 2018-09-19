Teachers Allegedly Seeking Sexual Favours From Student Arrested In Nashik

The teachers were arrested after the victim lodged a complaint. (Representational)

Two teachers have been arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a student in exchange for good marks in the HSC examination, police said in Nashik said today.

According to the investigating officer, YP Jadhav, the complaint was lodged by a Class 12 student after which the two teachers were arrested.

They have been identified as Pravin D Suryawanshi and Sachin N Sonawane.

The college Principal BS Jagdale was not available for comments on the matter.

The accused reportedly asked the victim for sexual favours in return of securing good grades in different subjects for the HSC examinations, Mr Jadhav said.

As per preliminary investigations, they have been reportedly demanding sexual favours from students since 2015, and the police is probing if there are any previous complaints against them.

