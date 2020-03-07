Tantrik, Assistant Rape Teen While 'Treating' Her In Gujarat: Police

The alleged rape took place in the accused's ashram, an official said (Representational)

A girl was allegedly raped by a tantrik and his associate while she was being "treated" on the request of her family, police in Gujarat said on Saturday.

The alleged rape took place in the accused's ashram on Friday night, an official said.

"The 16-year-old victim's family had told tantrik Bharat Goswami that she was unwell for a long time and the latter and an associate, on the pretext of performing a ritual as part of the treatment, raped her and fled," a police official said.

Her cries for help alerted her family who filed a police complaint, he said, adding that efforts were on to arrest the accused.