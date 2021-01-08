Tamil Nadu Man Gets 20 Years Jail For Kidnapping, Raping Minor Girl

Mahila Court judge Malathy handed out the sentence. (Representational)

A man was on Thursday sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by the Mahila Court in Erode for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2018.

The convict had befriended the 15-year-old girl through a woman running a beauty parlour here and later kidnapped the minor to Chittoor with the help of the woman by saying he wanted to marry the teen.

Later, he raped her.

On coming to know of the incident, the girls parents lodged a complaint and the man was arrested.

The police had registered a case also against the woman running the parlour and she was awarded three years RI for helping the man, known to her, kidnap and rape of the girl.

Mahila Court judge Malathy handed out the sentence.