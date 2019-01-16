Swords, Guns, Knives Seized From BJP Worker's Shop In Thane

Weapons seized from a shop owned by BJP worker Dhananjay Kulkarni in Dombivli, Thane.

A large number of weapons, including more than 170 guns, swords, machetes and knives, were recovered from a shop of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Maharashtra, the police said today.

Dhananjay Kulkarni, deputy chief of BJP's Dombivli city unit in Thane district, has been arrested, the police said.

The weapons were recovered in a raid conducted by the Kalyan Crime Branch.

"Following a tip-off, the raid was conducted at Tapasya House of Fashion, which sells fashion accessories and cosmetic products," a police official said.

"Around 170 weapons, including eight air guns, 10 swords, 38 press button knives, 25 choppers, nine kukris, nine guptis (bladed weapon concealed in a wooden case), five knives, three axes and a sickle were recovered from the shop," he added.

These weapons were kept on sale at the shop, he said.

"The seized weapons are collectively worth Rs 1.86 lakh. The outlet has been in operation since seven months," the official said.

"Kulkarni had procured the arms from Crawford Market in south Mumbai, and from Punjab and Rajasthan," he added.

Mr Kulkarni was produced before a local court on Tuesday, which remanded him in judicial custody.

The NCP demanded an explanation from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the arms seizure.

State NCP president Jayant Patil said the incident showed the manner in which the BJP wanted to rule. "What kind of riots does the BJP want to incite by use of these weapons?" he said.

"If the BJP office-bearers possess illegal weapons, there is no need of anti-social elements and terrorists. Looks like their work is done by the BJP office-bearers," he said.