Students Bunk School To Bathe In River In Bengal, 3 Drown: Cops

Around 11 am, the three bodies were found in the river, said police. (Representational)

Three class 10 students drowned in the Damodar in West Bengal's Bankura district after they bunked school and went to bathe in the river, police said on Wednesday.

Eight students of a school in MAMC area in Durgapur on Tuesday bunked their classes and went to the Birbhanpur ghat of Durgapur barrage on the Damodar river, they said.

One of them went straight into the river and began to drown. On seeing it, two others went in to rescue him but they also started drowning. Amid the situation, locals gathered at the spot and informed the Barjora police station.

Disaster management teams were called in but the three boys could not be found. The search was called off in the evening, and it began again on Wednesday morning. Around 11 am, the three bodies were found in the river, police said.

The dead were identified as Soumyajit Saha, Subhajit Naskar and Vicky Singh. While one of them is a resident of MAMC Colony, the other two are residents of Mamra Bazar area, they said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, police said.

