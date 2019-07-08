Student Stabs Teacher Multiple Times Over Homework In Haryana School

The teacher said though the student never does his homework, she was stunned to see him stab her.

A student of class 11 stabbed his teacher several times after he was asked to show his homework in Haryana's Sonipat. The incident happened on Monday when Mukesh, an English teacher at Shri Ram Krishna School of Bhigan village, was asking all the students about their homework.

"When I asked him to present his homework, he pulled out the knife from his bag and stabbed me several times," she told news agency ANI.

Mukesh added that though the student in question never does his homework, she was stunned to see him stab her.

The teacher was rushed to a general hospital in Sonipat. After getting first-aid, she was shifted to the Post Graduate Institute (PGI) in Khanpur.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Virendra Rao said that since it is a Medico-Legal Case (MLC), the case will be registered against the accused after her medical reports come.

