Student Killed Over 'Noisy Birthday Celebration' In Punjab

A 21-year-old B. Tech student was killed and his friend seriously injured after they were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours following a tiff over a "noisy birthday celebration", police said today.The incident occurred last night in the Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area in Phagwara, Punjab, Satnampura SHO Sukhpal Singh said.Irked by the noise, their neighbours, two brothers, allegedly assaulted the students with blunt-edged weapons, including baseballs, Mr Singh added.One of those killed has been identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Shillong and a final year B Tech student in a private university in Punjab. He sustained head injuries and died on the spot, Mr Singh said.The injured, Aman Kumar, also a final year B. Tech student was rushed to a nearby hospital, the SHO said.The accused Ashok Kumar and Rahul Kumar have been charged with murder and were absconding, he said.