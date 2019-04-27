Student,17, Allegedly Commits Suicide After Failing In Exam In Telangana

The incident was reported in the limits of Dhanwada police station. (Representational)

A 17-year-old intermediate student allegedly committed suicide after she failed in the Zoology subject, the police said today.

"On Saturday morning around 9 am, Sirisha, who was 17-years-old, committed suicide as she failed in Zoology subject in the intermediate first year by pouring kerosene and setting herself ablaze in her residence," M Somanadham, senior official from Marikal police station told news agency ANI.

"She then jumped off from the first floor. She died on the spot and her dead body was sent to Narayanpet central government hospital for post-mortem examination," he added.

"A case has been registered under section 174 CrPC and further probe is on," the police officer said.

Over three lakh students reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in the state. This led to protests by students and parents alleging large-scale discrepancies in the examination process.

Earlier on Friday, taking suo moto cognisance of the suicide of 18 students, who had reportedly failed in the intermediate in March this year, NHRC had issued a notice to the chief secretary of the state.

