Steel Idol, Cash, Gold, Silver Ornaments Stolen From UP Temple: Police

Surveillance teams have been sent to arrest the accused, police said. (Representational)

Burglars allegedly stole an idol, gold and silver ornaments and cash from a temple in Mathura, police said Friday.

In his complaint, the priest told the police that it was an ancient idol made of 'Ashtadhatu' (an alloy of eight metals).

The priest, Narendra Kumar, came to know about the incident in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

The burglars also stole a crown of gold, six crowns made of silver and Rs 40,000, the priest told police.

Surveillance teams have been sent to arrest the accused, senior police officer Shrish Chandra said.