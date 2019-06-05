Five Dead In Rajasthan After SUV Hits Two Bikes, One Burns To Death

Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan: One of the bikes caught fire, resulting in a victim being burned to death, while four other people died on the spot due to injuries. Parts of the Scorpio also caught fire during the accident.

Cities | | Updated: June 05, 2019 03:03 IST
The Scorpio driver reportedly ran away from the spot soon after the incident (Representational)


Ganganagar, Rajasthan: 

As many as five people were killed after an SUV rammed two bikes in Suratgarh town of Rajasthan's Ganganagar district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the national highway when a Scorpio hit two bikes near Maneksar bridge.

After receiving information of the incident, police and fire officials reached the spot to control the fire. Bodies of the victim were taken for post mortem.

The Scorpio driver reportedly ran away from the spot soon after the incident.

