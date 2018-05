A case was registered against the driver for rash driving and endangering life (Representational)

Two people were killed and three others injured after a speeding car went off the road and rammed into a house near Penchi in Guna district this morning, police said.The car was travelling from Ujjain and heading towards Shivpuri, said Chachoda police station in-charge Praveen Chouhan.Kalpana, 30 and Naman Agrawal, 30, who were travelling in the car, died during treatment at a hospital in Guna, he said. Three others, including the driver, were being treated.A case was registered against the driver under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving), the officer added.