SUV Runs Over 7 People Sleeping At Haryana's Sonipat Railway Station

The occupants of the car were reportedly in an inebriated condition.

A speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) ran over seven people, who were sleeping inside the railway station premises at Haryana's Sonipat district, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. The car was also badly damaged.

The injured people were sleeping in the hall outside the ticket window at the station when the SUV -- a Hyundai Creta-- crashed past the barricades and ran over them. Some of them were taken out from under the car and rushed to a hospital.

There were five people inside the car, Dainik Jagran reported. The railway police nabbed two of them, whereas the rest managed to escape.

A senior officer told the news paper that the driver is 19 years old and is from Haryana's Panipat.

The occupants of the car were reportedly in an inebriated condition.

The police are investigating the case.

With inputs from agencies