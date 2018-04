A man was booked Sunday for allegedly killing his 85-year-old father after he refused to give him money to purchase liquor, police said. The incident took place in Mohammad Ganj in Kadar Chowk area when one Harishankar attacked his father Shivdas Singh with a sharp-edged weapon after he refused to give him money to purchase liquor, they said.Singh died on the spot. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the police said, adding that efforts were being made to nab the accused.