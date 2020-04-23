Six-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Eyes Damaged In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

The police have launched a hunt to arrest the accused.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh by an unidentified person, who also damaged her eyes, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a village in Jabera tehsil on Wednesday evening when the minor was playing outside her house with other children, police said.

"At that time, an unidentified person took the girl to an isolated place and raped here there," District Superintendent of Police, Hemant Chauhan, told news agency PTI over phone.

The victim was found this morning in an abandoned room located near her house, around 55 kms from the district headquarters, he said.

"We found that her eyes were damaged by the accused, who also inflicted injuries on her face. We rushed the victim to a hospital in Jabera tehsil in a critical condition. From there she was taken to a hospital in Jabalpur, where doctors are operating on her eyes," Mr Chauhan said.

Asked whether her eyes were completely damaged in the incident, Mr Chauhan said that according to a local doctor the minor's eyes were swollen so much that he could not check the retinas.

