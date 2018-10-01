Six Dead, 3 Injured After Truck Hits Bus In Uttar Pradesh

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, where their condition was said to be stable.

Cities | | Updated: October 01, 2018 12:57 IST
Six people died on spot after being hit by the speeding truck. said police (Representational)

Basti, Uttar Pradesh: 

Six people were killed and three others injured after being hit by a speeding truck while they were pushing a roadways bus that broke down, said police on Monday.

The incident took place near Bhadohi village in Chhavani area when a roadways bus going from Allahabad to Gorakhpur stopped at a dhaba and the engine did not start later, police added.

When the passengers were pushing the bus, they were hit by a speeding truck, killing six people on the spot.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, where their condition was said to be stable.

The drive of the truck managed to flee after leaving the vehicle at some distance. An investigation is on into the matter.

