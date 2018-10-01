Six Dead, 3 Injured After Truck Hits Bus In Uttar Pradesh

Six people died on spot after being hit by the speeding truck. said police (Representational)

Six people were killed and three others injured after being hit by a speeding truck while they were pushing a roadways bus that broke down, said police on Monday.

The incident took place near Bhadohi village in Chhavani area when a roadways bus going from Allahabad to Gorakhpur stopped at a dhaba and the engine did not start later, police added.

When the passengers were pushing the bus, they were hit by a speeding truck, killing six people on the spot.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, where their condition was said to be stable.

The drive of the truck managed to flee after leaving the vehicle at some distance. An investigation is on into the matter.