6 Children Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident In Bihar's Araria An Ex-Gratia of Rs Four lakh will be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased, the District Magistrate said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police are investigating a case after a car carrying children fell into a pit filled with water Araria, Bihar: Six children were killed and three others were injured today, when a car carrying them, skidded off a road and fell into a pit filled with water.



The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Kursakanta police station, the police said, adding, all the deceased, in the age group of 8-14 years, were members of an extended family.



The vehicle was a part of a convoy of six cars carrying a marriage party.



The driver of the car took a sharp turn to avoid hitting a child standing on road, rammed into a tree beside it, overturned and fell into the pit filled with water, the District Magistrate (DM) of Araria, Mr Himanshu Sharma said.



The marriage party was travelling to Raniganj block from Kursakanta block within the district. The car's driver fled from the spot after the incident.



It were the locals who pulled the occupants out of the submerged car.



Six children were declared brought dead when they were taken to Sadar hospital, and the three injured were out of danger, Mr Sharma added.



An Ex-Gratia of Rs Four lakh will be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased, he added.





Six children were killed and three others were injured today, when a car carrying them, skidded off a road and fell into a pit filled with water.The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Kursakanta police station, the police said, adding, all the deceased, in the age group of 8-14 years, were members of an extended family.The vehicle was a part of a convoy of six cars carrying a marriage party.The driver of the car took a sharp turn to avoid hitting a child standing on road, rammed into a tree beside it, overturned and fell into the pit filled with water, the District Magistrate (DM) of Araria, Mr Himanshu Sharma said.The marriage party was travelling to Raniganj block from Kursakanta block within the district. The car's driver fled from the spot after the incident.It were the locals who pulled the occupants out of the submerged car. Six children were declared brought dead when they were taken to Sadar hospital, and the three injured were out of danger, Mr Sharma added.An Ex-Gratia of Rs Four lakh will be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased, he added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter