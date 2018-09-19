Man Allegedly Shot Dead In Bihar For Protesting Against Corruption

Additional security forces have been deployed in the village in view of tension after the incident

A woman Sarpanch's brother-in-law was allegedly shot dead in Bihar's Sitamarhi district for pointing to corrupt practices in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), police said on Wednesday.

Md. Neyazuddin Khan alias Munna Khan, brother-in-law of the Sarpanch (village head) of Purvi Akhta village, was shot dead by Fida Hussain, husband of village Mukhiya Shahnaz Khatoon.

"Neyazuddin was shot dead after he repeatedly raised the issue of bribery demanded from the beneficiaries of PMAY," Mushtaque Khan, a villager, said.

However, Praveen Prabhakar, Officer in-Charge of the local police station, denied that Khan was shot dead. According to him, said Neyazuddin was attacked and beaten to death by accused Fida and his henchmen.

"Neyazuddin's wife Nazis Khatoon and his daughter Imroz Khatoon were also beaten by the accused. Both are undergoing treatment in a hospital," the officer said.

According to villagers, Niyazuddin had not only opposed and exposed corruption in the PMAY but also held a street meeting on this issue recently that angered Fida.

"Soon after the meeting on September 14, Neyazuddin was abused and threatened by Fida and his men, but some villagers intervened and the matter was settled. He was again manhandled by Fida and his men on Tuesday and they threatened to eliminate him," said another villager.

The police have lodged a case against nine accused including Fida based on the statement of family members of Neyazuddin.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the village in view of tension after the incident.

All the accused are said to be absconding since the incident.