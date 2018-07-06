Sikar Man Allegedly Commits Suicide After Being Harassed By Money-Lenders

The police said said that he was under stress due to the ongoing harassment and took the extreme step.

Cities | | Updated: July 06, 2018 02:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sikar Man Allegedly Commits Suicide After Being Harassed By Money-Lenders

His family members said that the victim had borrowed money from some money-lenders

Sikar: 

A 37-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself here today, police said.

His family members said that the victim had borrowed money from some money-lenders and he was being allegedly harassed despite paying the principal amount, Station House Officer Kotwali Mahaveer Singh Rathore said.

The SHO said that he was under stress due to the ongoing harassment and took the extreme step.

A case was registered on the complaint lodged by the family members and the body was handed over to them after post-mortem, he said.\

For more Sikar news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SikarRajasthanSuicide

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................