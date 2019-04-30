19-Year-Old Woman Raped Inside Moving Car In Shimla, Say Police

The woman said the incident took place when she was coming from Shimla's Mall road (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a moving car in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, police said Monday.

The woman lodged a complaint through a helpline and alleged that she was raped by a person in the moving car at around 10 pm on Sunday, a police official said.

In the complaint, the woman stated that the incident took place when she was coming from Shimla's Mall road on foot, the official said.

In the meantime, a car stopped near her, she was pulled inside and was raped in the moving vehicle, the police official said.

A complaint was registered in this regard at Dhalli police station, the official said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

